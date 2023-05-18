Family members mourn victims of reckless driving crash that killed 5

By Yukare Nakayama

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — We have new details about the five people killed in a reckless driving crash Sunday. Four children, including a 1-year-old girl, were killed. A 32-year-old man also died.

Loved ones tell us some of the victims were also family.

A night out with family and friends ended fatally for those victims. The family members of those teenage girls are now pleading for drivers to slow down.

Fifteen-year-old Mercedes Brown-Weeks and 15-year-old Mikayla Rattle were among the five victims of the tragic crash that happened near 60th and Fond du Lac Sunday night.

Mercedes’ mother, Victoria Weeks, shares how she’ll remember her daughter.

“She was fun-loving, she was happy, very creative, outgoing.”

Mikayla’s family says she was a dancer, an athlete and a teen that was always happy. They say this tragedy took away three of their family members — the two teens and the driver, Mikayla’s older sister, who is 20 years old, who they declined to identify.

“This is affecting our family tremendously. We’ve lost three children, in our eyes, so it’s something that can never be brought back,” said Brittney Blackmon, aunt of Mikayla Rattle.

The driver is said to have been taken to the hospital and survived, but the family hasn’t heard from her since.

“The last information that we got was when my sister was at the scene, and that the police officers said they were taking her to the hospital and that she had a police escort.”

Blackmon says they tried to contact the hospital but got nothing. Another point in question is where the group was headed or coming from.

“We don’t know why they were out at that time.”

Both family members are pleading that the reckless driving comes to a halt before it takes another life.

“A lot of kids are losing their lives. They’re dying on these streets. Something needs to be done.”

MPD says they have arrested the 20-year-old driver for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

The other driver involved was arrested on suspicion of an OWI.

The 32-year-old man who was killed was identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday night as Lorenzo Trotter.

