Homicide victim drowned, found with wrists bound, according to newly released autopsy

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An autopsy report for an Asheville teen whose body was found floating in the Swannanoa River in October 2021, was drowned with both wrists bound behind his back.

On Sept. 27, 2021, Jose Reynoso Ramirez was reported missing after a party. Nearly a week later, a body, later identified as Ramirez was found in the Swannanoa River near Azalea Road in Asheville.

On Oct. 11, investigators with the Asheville Police Department announced two men, identified as Roberto Robles-Ramirez, 44, and Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz, 31, both of Asheville, had been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the case.

At the time, investigators told News 13 that the suspects fought with the victim at a party before he went missing.

The autopsy report, released on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, says when the body was found the hands were bound behind his back with a phone charging cord but there were no other traumatic injuries identified. The lab reports confirm there was fluid in the lungs and sinus.

The Asheville Police Department tells News 13 it’s believed that both suspects fled the country following the crime. They remain wanted as of May 18, 2023.

