“One of the worst accidents I’ve seen.” | Good Samaritan describes helping Waikapu crash victim

By Kathryn Doorey

WAIKAPU, Hawaii (KITV) — A Good Samaritan spoke to KITV4 after he came to the aid of a victim who was hit while riding her moped, and dragged by a car.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was allegedly rear-ended by suspect Jermaine Mudong while riding her moped southbound on Honoapiilani Highway.

The woman was caught in the undercarriage of Mudong’s car and dragged a “significant” distance before she was released. Her condition was last listed as critical, after being taken to the Maui Memorial medical center.

“It was one of the worst accidents I’ve seen,” explains Pilliod, who says he arrived on scene where the victim was, just after the accident. “Her shoulder was torn open from being dragged down the road. She was bleeding from her forehead.”

Pilliod applied pressure to the bleeding using towels, and other bystanders helped. His focus was to keep her awake, while stopping the bleeding, until medics arrived.

“She was breathing the entire time, which is pretty much a miracle. [The accident] was a bad one. One gentleman — I think he saw the accident — and he was cussing and screaming and yelling. At one point I said, ‘Hey, you know, she needs positive energy, she needs a prayer, she needs goods spirits around her. They’ll be time for that later.’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’ Someone else came over and was praying over her. “

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim here.

Pilliod says he was an EMT and firefighter back in California. “It makes you angry, it makes you want to cry. I just hugged my wife. I have a scooter…it’s time to go up for sale.”

The suspect was booked on multiple injury complaints, including operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, but he has since been released pending investigation.

