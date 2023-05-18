Skip to Content
Teens hold a ‘die-in’ near Washington Street and Columbia Road to protest gun violence in Boston

    BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A group of teenagers made a statement in Boston Wednesday without saying a word.

Members of Teen Empowerment Boston gathered near the intersection of Washington Street and Columbia Road, where they held a die-in.

The group lay on the ground in silence to protest gun violence and represent the lives lost in their communities.

