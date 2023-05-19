Unexpected visitor helps Jefferson City veteran make a record-tying catch

By Olivia Dolan

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KOMU) — The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulates John Goad of Jefferson City for tying the state record for longear sunfish. The 5-ounce fish was caught on May 8, tying the previous record from July 3, 2021.

Goad fly fishes often, tying his own flies and building his own rods. This particular day began slow, until an unexpected visitor entered the Frieda Lake in Crawford County.

A yearling cow heifer had entered the lake to drink, which Goad suspects pushed all the fish into one area and possibly helped with his record catch, according to a news release.

Goad told MDC he plans to mount the longear sunfish, as he’s been after this record for 70 years.

“Catching a record is a really tough deal,” Goad said. “For an old guy and a veteran, I’ve seen a lot of things, so I was excited about this record.”

