Exotic pet surrender event aims to curb invasive species spread

BELOIT, Wisconsin (WDJT) — In an effort to combat invasive species, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue is organizing the Exotic Pet Surrender Event, a venue for pet owners to relinquish care of exotic animals responsibly.

As part of the larger Invasive Species Action Month of June, the event seeks to address the issue of improper pet release which can harm both the pets and the environment by introducing species into ecosystems in which they may not survive or could potentially do damage.

On Saturday, June 4, from noon to 3 p.m., the Welty Environmental Center in Beloit will serve as the drop-off point for surrendering exotic animals. Accepted animals include fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants.

Domestic pets will not be accepted.

To encourage participation and awareness, the event will also feature animal ambassadors and a photobooth for visitors to engage with rescued pets.

More information can be found by visiting JRAAR.org.

