‘I’ll miss you’: Students say farewell to longtime crossing guard

By Jackson Kurtz

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KMBC) — For almost 55 years, Sandra Bellew has helped Independence School District as a crossing guard.

But now, the 87-year-old is hanging up the stop sign and retiring after this school year ends.

She’s been a friendly face kids see every day after school.

“Waving at the people as they go by. They’re friendly toward me, too,” Bellew said.

With a smile, making sure they’re safe from the cars whizzing by, but all good things must come to an end.

“I was planning on going until I couldn’t walk,” Bellew said.

Miss Sandy, as the kids call her, couldn’t say goodbye to her longtime duty without one last proper thank you.

“Her leaving while we’re leaving is like harder because it’s sad enough we’re leaving our school,” said Peighton, a student at Mill Creek Elementary.

For Miss Sandy, it’s hard to say goodbye too.

“I don’t wanna quit, I didn’t want to quit, but I got to quit. It hurts, but I’m happy,” Bellew said.

Bellew is retiring because of her eyesight.

Her last official day as a crossing guard is May 26.

