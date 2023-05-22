‘It’s critical, it’s crucial’: Community near Del Paso Boulevard standing united in face of recent violence

By Orko Manna

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — The Malcolm X Fest on Del Paso Boulevard happened as scheduled Sunday, with organizers saying it was important for the community to come together despite recent crimes in the area.

The third-annual celebration took place across the street from Sunland Liquor, which is where Sacramento Police said four people, including a one year old and ten year old, were hurt in a shooting on the night of Saturday, May 13. A few days earlier, just down the street, detectives say two thieves broke into the family-owned business Universal Clothing Boutique.

Berry Accius, one of the event organizers and the founder of Voice of the Youth, said in light of those acts of violence, it was more important to him to keep the Malcolm X Fest on the calendar.

“We are part of the cleanup in our community, so when you have events like this, this is vital, it’s critical, it’s crucial. It’s also important for folks to see unity, collaboration, love and that sense of owning our community, and not having fear when things happen,” Accius said.

This comes after the Sacramento Taco Festival was postponed, which was also set to take place Sunday on Del Paso Boulevard. Organizers of that event said they did not feel comfortable putting on the event at its scheduled location and date due to last weekend’s shooting. Attendees of the Malcolm X Fest said they understood that decision, but they were happy to be able to gather together for the Malcolm X event.

“It’s such a beautiful thing, just to connect with our community, connect with people to come out to this event,” said Aaron Cardoza, manager of the business Casual Corner located on Del Paso Boulevard.

Cardoza is also president of the community-based organization Brother 2 Brother. He said it will take the whole community to make a difference and make Del Paso Boulevard safer for everyone, especially the kids, teens and young adults he works with.

“Now we’re trying to fix it for our youth. You know, they’re the future. They’re the ones that are coming up, and so we’re just trying to build up a community where everyone’s on board,” Cardoza said. “It’s not scary. They shouldn’t be scared to come out here.”

Vendors who attended the Malcolm X Fest agreed that everyone is stronger together. Anne Njuguna, the owner of Kitenge365, an African print clothing and accessories business, said she wanted to make sure she attended Sunday’s event so she could show her support.

“We’re not afraid to be out here,” Njuguna said. “We will continue to show up and support the local community. Being out here is part of community policing and showing people that there’s power in numbers.”

Njugana’s business does not yet have a storefront, but she said Del Paso Boulevard would be on her list of places to open a shop.

“When the time is right, I would gladly set up here, because the community is strong, and they will come out as they have done for us today,” Njugana said.

Activists said more investment is needed along Del Paso Boulevard in order to lift that part of Sacramento up. Sacramento City Council Member Sean Loloee, who represents the Del Paso Boulevard area, told KCRA 3 last week that new businesses and a 225-unit apartment complex will likely be coming to the area in the next couple of years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.