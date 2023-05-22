Nebraska teen pleads guilty to felony related to illegal abortion case

By Eric McKay

Click here for updates on this story

Madison, NE (Newschannel Nebraska) — On a day in which Nebraska’s abortion laws will become more strict, a high-profile case dealing with Nebraska’s current abortion rules inches closer to its conclusion.

18-year-old Celeste Burgess pleaded guilty to one count of removing, concealing, or abandoning a dead body as part of a plea agreement in Madison County District Court on Monday.

The charges were filed after authorities said Burgess, along with her mother Jessica, illegally aborted Celeste’s pregnancy at 30 weeks and buried the newborn in rural Madison County.

Prosecutors dropped two misdemeanors in return for Burgess’ guilty plea. She faces up to two years in prison when she’s sentenced on July 20.

As for Jessica Burgess, she’s next set to appear in court on July 7 to face multiple felonies, including performing an illegal abortion.

The charges against the Burgess family were filed under Nebraska’s old laws, which declared abortion illegal after 20 weeks. But on Monday, Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB 574 into law, which bans abortions 12 weeks after the woman’s last menstrual period, which works out to about 10 weeks into a pregnancy. The bill has an emergency clause, which means it will take effect immediately.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Eric McKayeric@newschannelnebraska.com(402) 992-7293