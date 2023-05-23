Elementary students beautify Des Moines neighborhood

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — An effort to beautify several Des Moines neighborhoods finished at Perkins Elementary School Monday afternoon.

A program hosted by Des Moines Parks and Recreation allowed the communities to order flowers at no charge.

That’s why Katy Kiick Condon and the Waveland Park neighborhood association decided it was time to beautify their streets.

“They made the whole thing extremely easy where all we had to do was basically say yes and have volunteers lined up, and they put beautiful flowers in our hands that were extremely healthy and a lot bigger than we thought they were going to be,” Condon said. “So we’re going to see a lot of color and a lot of thriving plants, I think, earlier than we thought, so we were extremely impressed by the city program.”

About 25 Waveland Park volunteers planted about 1,200 flowers this weekend. Other communities like Beaverdale also took advantage of the weather.

