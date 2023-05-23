Man shot roommate in Louisville for eating last Hot Pocket, police say

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A man was shot over the weekend in Louisville, and police say it was over a Hot Pocket.

The Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 64-year-old Clifton Williams on Sunday after they said he shot his roommate following an argument in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

Police said that Williams’ roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket, so he started throwing tiles at him.

Arrest slips say that the roommate tried to leave, but Williams went inside and got a gun. The man was then shot in the buttocks as he was trying to leave, according to police.

The victim traveled a few blocks to get help and was taken to UofL Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams is being charged with assault, has been ordered not to have contact with the victim. His bond was set at $7,500.

