By Jasmine Monroe

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WTXL) — Korbin’s Village surpassed its goal by receiving more than $18,000 to get a service dog for Korbin, who is a boy who has autism.

As of Wednesday, the fundraiser secured $18,395 in donations.

