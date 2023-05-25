Police officer, off-duty firefighter help residents escape from burning triple-decker

By WCVB Staff

SOMERVILLE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A police officer and an off-duty firefighter helped the residents of a triple-decker house in Somerville, Massachusetts escape a raging fire early Thursday.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. in a building on Central Street. Video from Sky5 showed flames and thick smoke pouring out of the residence.

“I thought it was raining because we heard, like, the crackling fire,” Noe Romero said.

“People were yelling, ‘Get out of the house,’” resident Amanda Bisyis said.

Bisvis lives on the first floor and woke up to the smell of smoke.

“Just like a huge blaze. Honestly really freaky that we were in there during that, but I’m so glad those guys got out,” she said.

“We have 10 adults displaced,” Somerville Fire Department Chief Charles Breen said. “An off-duty Cambridge firefighter and a Somerville police officer got all the occupants out prior to our arrival.”

Despite the heat from the fire that damaged two other homes, crews were able to stop the flames from jumping to surrounding buildings.

The investigation into the fire’s cause is focused on the third-floor porch.

“We’re not sure if that’s where it started yet but that’s where the heavy fire was, and it was into the third floor, as well,” Breen said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

