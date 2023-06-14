Converted bus rolls hundreds of feet down a cliff in Larimer County

By Web staff

Larimer County, Colorado (KCNC) — Two adults were killed and three children were hurt when a converted bus went off a small Colorado mountain road and rolled down a cliff Tuesday night. It happened at approximately 8 p.m. at Pingree Park Road. That’s south of Highway 14 in central Larimer County.

All of the people inside the vehicle were thrown from it when it rolled. The children who were injured are ages 1, 3 and 7.

CBS Colorado’s news helicopter flew over the scene Wednesday morning and the vehicle could be seen hundreds of feet below the road. It appeared to be some sort of bus that was converted into a camper.

