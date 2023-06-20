Dog faces off with bear in Cohasset

By Web staff

COHASSET, Massachusetts (WBZ) — People in Cohasset and Hull have been told to be on alert after a bear was spotted on the south shore.

One Cohasset family on Jerusalem Road had a memorable encounter when their dog, Lars, got into a standoff with the black bear. The bear eventually just walked away.

“The bear was growling, actually, when he got up, but Lars was wagging his tail – you know the sort of standard, big-dog greeting, but then I grabbed him,” said owner Vincent Dunn of Cohasset. “He was not all that excited to see Lars.”

Police were photographed blocking the bear from traffic, and the animal was seen wandering elsewhere in town, including on the commuter rail tracks.

