Injured hiker rescued from Trail Canyon Falls using iPhone SOS feature

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — An avid hiker was able to use her iPhone SOS feature to alert rescue crews after getting injured on a trail.

It happened on the Trail Canyon Falls in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday after she lost her footing near the falls.

The hiker, Juana Reyes, said her friend tried to call for help, but there was no service. Then, Reyes told her to use the SOS option on her iPhone, which alerted local authorities they needed assistance.

Rescuers were able to locate Reyes and hoisted her to safety by a helicopter.

Reyes said the SOS feature “was definitely a lifesaver and worth every investment. It was my saving grace.”

Reyes was taken to the emergency room where doctors say she fractured her calf bone and sprained her ankle. Reyes says she’s recovering, but has to wear a cast for several weeks.

