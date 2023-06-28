Day care provider sentenced to 50 years for baby’s death

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A judge handed down a 50-year sentence Wednesday for an Iowa day care provider convicted of killing a baby under her care.

In May, a Pottawattamie County jury found Alison Dorsey, 39, guilty in connection to the death of 11-week-old Luka Hodges.

Dorsey must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 35 years. She must also pay $150,000 in restitution.

Investigators said Luka died from head trauma in October 2019 while under the care of Dorsey in her Massena home.

Court records show that on Oct. 7, 2019, Luka wasn’t breathing, and Dorsey called 911. The next day a doctor at Children’s Hospital in Omaha told investigators that the baby had “severe head injuries.”

Prosecutors say Dorsey shook Luka, resulting in his death.

Dorsey’s defense team claimed the injuries happened before Luka was in Dorsey’s care, but medical experts debunked that in their testimony in the trial.

The jury found Dorsey guilty of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of the child, resulting in death.

Dorsey’s first trial in 2021 ended with a hung jury.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.