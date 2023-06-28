Sacramento “Pillowcase Rapist” accused of kidnapping four years after early release

By SHAWNTE PASSMORE

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — The sex offender known as the Pillowcase Rapist is locked up again.

In 2019, CBS13 covered the concerns surrounding the early release of Ronald Feldmeier. Nearly four years later, Bakersfield police reported he allegedly kidnapped someone Monday.

A survivor feared Feldmeier would hurt someone again. The 71-year-old’s face still haunts Kerin Kay.

“He’s horrible. He’s a monster,” she said.

Kay said Feldmeier should have never been released from prison.

“I’m dumbfounded but not surprised. I knew it was just a matter of time before he did something,” she said.

Feldmeier has been convicted of sexually assaulting Kay and her daughter, who was four years old at the time of the crime. He was convicted in 1986 of more than a dozen counts of rape, burglary, robbery, oral copulation, and sodomy of a child.

The early release shocked the pair.

In 2019, Kay’s daughter did an interview on the condition of anonymity.

“I feel like they have just taken our life away,” she said then.

Investigators said he reportedly kidnapped a woman recently.

A Bakersfield police spokesperson told CBS13 the passenger asked Feldmeier to let her out of his car after he reportedly made concerning statements. When he refused, the woman escaped from the moving car.

She survived with injuries. Kay is convinced Feldmeier would have hurt the passenger.

His bail is set at $100,000 and he is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

How was he released early? He earned half-time credit based on an old law.

“Anytime somebody doesn’t get the justice that they think they are getting. In this case, 67 years feels like a long time and 33 feels woefully short,” said criminal defense attorney Jennifer Mouzis.

When released initially, he failed to register as a sex offender.

“If convicted of kidnapping, he faces life in prison,” Mouzis said. “At his age, it would be truly a life sentence.”

For Kay, it is clear she feels like there is still time for Lady Justice to get it right.

“I wish him harm,” she said. “There’s only two or three people in this world that I really wish the worst on and he’s one of them.”

