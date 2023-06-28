Scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County wins woman $1,000 a week for life

By Allen Warren

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — An Armstrong County woman has won $1,000 a week for life after a scratch-off ticket sold at a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle meant her lucky day.

“It still just actually seems unreal,” said 50-year-old Tricia St. John. “Unbelievable.”

The Pennsylvania Lottery said St. John bought a winning ticket in “The Game of Life” at the grocery store on Towne Centre Drive.

The prize offers the winner either a one-time cash payment of $1.04 million or $1,000 for life. St. John chose the latter.

“It’s incredible. You never would imagine,” she said. “It’s what you always want in life, then it actually happens and your heart pounds so hard it pumps out your chest.”

According to the lottery, St. John works as a bartender and has no plans to retire. She said that she and her husband will also continue in their hobby of vintage dirt track car racing. She said her husband owns a 1949 Crosley, a bunch of street cars, and a 1932 Ford Coupe.

The Giant Eagle store will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“You hope to win maybe a hundred bucks when you scratch a ticket. I was really not expecting to get life,” St. John said.

