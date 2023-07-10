Skip to Content
Woman injured after tree falls on her home while she was sleeping

An Atlanta woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a tree fell on her house.
An Atlanta woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a tree fell on her house. “He said he heard a loud bang
Published 10:20 AM

By Jennifer Lifsey & Madeline Montgomery

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — An Atlanta woman was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a tree fell on her house.

“He said he heard a loud bang, he got ready to go upstairs, by that time my niece and her daughter were running down the steps. she was bleeding,” said Benjamin Nelson, whose father own’s the home.

It happened on the 600 block of Charlotte Place NW around 2 a.m. Police say the woman was inside her home asleep when the tree came crashing down.

Atlanta News First spoke with the son of the homeowner who says four people live in the house. One woman, his 31-year-old niece, was the woman injured. He says the tree did not hit her, but debris from the ceiling came down on her and caused some cuts and bruises. No one else was hurt.

“I’m glad the chimney took it all. I guess the good lord decided that’s where it should fall,” said Nelson.

All of the occupants are now out of the house.

“First time anything has happened house-wise. We had a small tree fall all the way in the front yard about a month ago, a couple of months ago, but it fell in the street,” said Nelson.

Meanwhile, they’re working to get a tarp on the house to prevent any further water damage from the rain.

