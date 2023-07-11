102-year-old Omaha woman surprised with antique, classic car show for birthday

By John Brown

OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — Sunday was a day of celebration for one of the residents at Astoria Senior Living. She loves cars and, to celebrate her special day, Astoria brought her a special show that came rolling in on four wheels.

It was a surprise birthday celebration for Emily Bellinghiere, who is turning 102 this Friday. Astoria staff started planning this surprise a month ago and used Facebook groups to ask antique, vintage and classic car lovers to bring their specialty vehicles.

Bellinghiere says she’s overwhelmed by this surprise and is happy to be around friends and family. The birthday parade came as a surprise for her, in fact, she only found out this was happening 30 minutes before it started.

“I’m blessed. You know, I have my eyes, my ears, my mind. I still walk and get around quite well,” Bellinghiere said.

Astoria Senior Living says they are beyond happy with the turnout of people and cars to celebrate one of their residents.

