Racist, vulgar graffiti on Jefferson County home under investigation

By Russell Kinsaul

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating graffiti found on a home under construction on Stonebridge Estates Drive, near Highway B and Reynolds Creek Road, in Jefferson County. The graffiti was discovered last Thursday and is described as vulgar and racist; however, the homeowner is white.

“Our children, they’re kind of fearful now. They’re scared these guys could come back when we’re there,” said homeowner, Jordan Wilson.

Wilson posted photos of the graffiti on social media. The vandals used red paint and marked up a large part of the exterior of the house. They also broke out several windows.

Wilson said he’s upset someone came on his property to damage the home he’s worked so hard to build.

“Damage to something you’ve worked hard for, you’ve paid your own money for,” he said.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. Wilson said if there’s any silver lining, it’s seeing all the people who’ve reached out to offer to clean off the graffiti.

