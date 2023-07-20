Aurora theater shooting victims remembered in midnight ceremony

By WEB STAFF

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — A midnight ceremony was held in Aurora to remember the victims of the Aurora theater shooting. Twelve people were killed and dozens and dozens were left injured on July 20, 2012, after a gunman walked into a movie theater during a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

In the first minutes of the day on Thursday those gathered at the Aurora Water-wise Garden near the Aurora Municipal Center spoke about the victims, survivors and heroes.

One by one, the names of each of the victims who lost their lives — John Thomas Larimer, Rebecca Ann Wingo, Alex Matthew Sullivan, Alexander Jonathan Boik, Veronica Moser-Sullivan, Jessica Ghawi, Gordon Cowden, Micayla Medek, Jonathan Blunk, Jesse E. Childress, Matt McQuinn and Alexander C. Teves — were read aloud.

Gatherers also took time to honor those who survived and are still living with the physical and emotional scars.

The 7/20 Memorial Foundation is inviting the community to gather throughout the day Thursday at the Water-wise Garden to remember the victims at the 7/20 Memorial. It is located at 15151 East Alameda Parkway. They are also hosting a 5K run on Saturday called The Hero’s Journey 5K Run/Walk. There will also be a festival called the Reflection Garden on Tap fundraiser.

