13-year-old from South Carolina, catches ‘extremely rare’ fish in area lake

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

ELBERT COUNTY, Georgia (WYFF) — Wildlife officials said Thursday that a 13-year-old fishing on Lake Russell hooked a doozy earlier this month.

The lake straddles the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

Logan Overholt, of Abbeville, and his little sister, Corrie, 10, were fishing at Blue Hole Landing on July 7 when they reeled in what looked like a catfish, but it was white, with light orange and yellow in its fins and gills.

Greg Lucas, with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, confirmed the fish was an albino channel catfish, something he said was “extremely rare to find in the wild.”

Logan’s mom, Kayla Overhold, said her kids, including Tilly, 8, were staying with her parents in Calhoun Falls when he made the catch.

“He loves fishing,” she said of Logan. “It’s definitely his passion.”

Logan’s dad, Reuben Overholt, agreed that his son had quite a fish story.

“We didn’t know how big until we got it confirmed what it was,” Overholt said.

Logan posted video of the catch and other interesting finds from that day, including a snake eating a mouse, to his YouTube channel called “Logan Rocks Outdoors.”

“He has always had the best luck,” Kayla said. “This is something that happens once in a lifetime.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.