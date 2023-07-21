Good Samaritans credited with stopping out-of-control boat; 2 others hurt

By Troy Lynch

Click here for updates on this story

GILFORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Police credited good Samaritans with stopping a dangerous situation on Lake Winnipesaukee on Wednesday night.

Two people were thrown into the water after a serious boating crash near Round Island in Gilford before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. Marine Patrol officers were able to rescue the two boaters in the water.

After the crash, the victims’ boat continued to travel uncontrollably on the lake.

According to New Hampshire State Police, two Marine Patrol officers made two attempts to stop the boat. The first attempt, in which an officer threw a line into the water to try to entangle the boat’s propeller to slow it down, proved unsuccessful, police said.

During the second attempt, police said the out-of-control boat veered toward the officers’ boat and struck its stern, causing it to capsize.

Police said both officers were thrown overboard and were pinned under their boat for a time while it was dragged by the out-of-control boat.

Good Samaritans “courageously involved themselves in the dangerous situation” by helping the officers out of the water.

“All of a sudden, the Marine Patrol boat just disappeared, and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, they’re down,'” said Suzanne Folsom, who helped in the rescue.

Two other Good Samaritans were able to jump into the out-of-control boat, which was slowed down as it towed the officers’ boat, and stop it, police said.

Police said the people thrown into the water after the first crash were taken to Concord Hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Both officers were evaluated at the hospital as a precaution but were not hurt, police said.

Marine Patrol officials said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Dennis Wade at 603-846-3333.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.