Guide dog ‘puppy raisers’ meet for safari party

BORING, Oregon (KPTV) — A local nonprofit called Guide Dogs for the Blind hosted their annual fun day at their campus in Boring on Saturday.

The event brings guide dog puppy raisers together to thank them for all their hard work. The theme this year was “Safari,” and featured best dressed guide dogs in a safari style party.

“Our puppy raisers take our puppies at about eight weeks of age,” said Guide Dogs for the Blind CEO Christine Benninger. “They raise them until they are about 16 months and during that time, their role is to train our dogs on all their house skills, how to walk on a leash, how to settle for two hours, as well as exposing them to the world.”

The nonprofit says more than 16,000 guide teams have graduated from Guide Dogs for the Blind since it was founded in 1942.

