Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail after being found unresponsive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An inmate was found unresponsive inside the Allegheny County Jail on Sunday morning.

According to information provided by the jail, the 59-year-old inmate was found around 7 a.m. by correctional staff. A nurse was notified and a medical emergency was called.

Corrections staff performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

Once they arrived, the inmate was pronounced dead.

Back on April 28, the inmate was committed by the courts to Torrance State Hospital but was housed at the jail’s mental health unit as there are currently 31 inmates at the jail awaiting transfer to Torrance.

He was incarcerated after being booked on charges of retail theft, unlawful taking, evading arrest, and disorderly conduct in January.

Allegheny County Police are investigating and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death.

