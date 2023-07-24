Allentown police officer fatally shoots man

By CBS NEWS PHILADELPHIA STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — An investigation is underway after an Allentown police officer fatally shot a man early Monday morning.

The Allentown Police Department said it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. in the area of 6th and Turner Streets.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a man with a gun. When police arrived, the man allegedly fled the scene.

Police claim after a chase, the man then fired a gun toward officers. The police department said the officers returned fire, striking the man. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

The investigation is being handled by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, Allentown police and the county’s homicide task force, as well as the coroner’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.