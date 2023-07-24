Event volunteer falls from hot air balloon

By Zoe Strothers, Kristina Russo & Rob Polansky

GUILFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A volunteer for an event in Guilford fell from a hot air balloon over the weekend.

Police said the volunteer was a 69-year-old man who was working at The Balloon Glow and Laser Show on the Guilford Fairgrounds.

The Guilford Fire Department said it had crews on scene for a report of a person who fell out of a hot air balloon on Sunday.

“Further investigation indicates that the victim was a 69-year-old male volunteer who was assisting passengers on and off a hot air balloon,” said Deputy Chief Salvatore Nesci, Guilford police. “At one point, the balloon began to rise while the male was hanging onto the exterior of the balloon’s basket. It was reported that when the male fell, he was about 10 to 15 feet off of the ground. The Guilford Fire Department transported the male to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. At last check, he is reported to be in stable condition.”

The volunteer has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

