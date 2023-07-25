1-year-old Milwaukee boy dies after being pulled from pool

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 1-year-old boy has died after drowning in a family pool Friday, July 21.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the family was having a get-together at the home near 17th and Lapham when a relative noticed the child was missing.

The ME report says friends and family split up and began a search before he was found at the bottom of the above ground pool.

The child was identified Monday as 1-year-old Lenin Solano-Bernal.

He was pulled from the pool, and four people attempted CPR until paramedics arrived.

The child was pronounced deceased at Children’s Wisconsin.

According to the ME report, the pool was about four-feet deep, with a plastic ladder on one side and a set of stairs.

