APS bus driver arrested and linked to 4 cold case rapes

By Vince Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A school bus driver with Albuquerque Public Schools has been arrested and linked to four cold case rapes that happened in the 1980s and 1990s.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, special agents arrested 61-year-old Ralph Anthony Martinez after a forensic genetic genealogy investigation connected him to multiple rapes in Albuquerque.

The district attorney’s office says they collected DNA from the school bus that Martinez drove. Agents said the DNA matched evidence collected from sexual assaults that happened in 1988 and 1991.

The office said the first incident happened in October 1988, the second and third in August 1991.

Officials say DNA linked Martinez to a 4th sexual assault, but the victim in that is no longer alive. In 1993, Martinez was charged with driving under the influence, but the charge was later dismissed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.