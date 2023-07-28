“Behemoth” the loggerhead sea turtle released from NC Aquarium

By Web staff

ROANOKE ISLAND, North Carolina (WRAL) — After nearly a year at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island, a loggerhead sea turtle named “Behemoth” was released back into the wild Wednesday.

He was stranded back in August of 2022.

Behemoth weighted more than 330 pounds upon his release.

Another turtle named “Fro-Zone” was also set free.

The NC Aquarium at Roanoke Island opened the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilition (STAR) Center on May 24, 2014.

As of Feb. 3, 2023, 107 rehabilitated sea turtles were released with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Fort Macon. The Roanoke Island location is currently caring for 79 cold-stunned turtles, according to the NC Aquarium Star Center Blog.

The aquariums are committed to sea turtle education and treating sick or stranded sea turtles like Behemoth.

