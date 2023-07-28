Beyoncé gives $100K in scholarship funding to Detroit tech school

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Beyoncé performed in Detroit earlier this week as part of her Renaissance World Tour, and one Detroit college was given a special surprise.

Ahead of the concert on Tuesday, July 25, the BeyGOOD Foundation, a public charity funded by Beyoncé, awarded the Detroit School for Digital Technology with $100,000 in scholarship funding.

When the Renaissance World Tour, the artist said she was going to donate $1 million in scholarships to colleges along her tour.

In addition, to donating the scholarship funding, those who attended the event where the funding was awarded were given tickets to Wednesday night’s concert.

The Southwest Detroit school opened in 2011 as Astute Artistry and offers students in digital media, graphics and technology.

