Elk Grove man arrested after wife poisoned to death with fentanyl

ELK GROVE, California (KCRA) — A man in Elk Grove was arrested on Wednesday for his suspected involvement in the death of his wife in January, according to police.

The Elk Grove Police Department said that on Jan. 12, 48-year-old Glennis Smith called 911 to report that his wife Jennifer Smith-Floyd, 49, was unconscious and not breathing.

Smith had been married to Smith-Floyd for five years but the two had been living apart for several months, Elk Grove police said. Responders arrived at the residence where Smith had been living predominantly and rendered medical aid to Smith-Floyd.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to Elk Grove police, an extensive investigation revealed that there was fentanyl in Smith-Floyd’s system and detectives determined that her husband had intentionally been putting the drug in her food without her knowledge.

According to Elk Grove police, this happened on two occasions, with the second being on the morning of Jan. 12, the day Smith-Floyd died.

Several months after Smith-Floyd’s death, her and Smith’s travel trailer caught fire at a local self-storage.

Cosumnes Fire Department arson investigators concluded that Smith was the one who started the fire.

Following that investigation, Elk Grove police obtained an arrest warrant for Smith.

He was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, police said.

Smith has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held without bail on murder, arson and insurance fraud charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is being asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau (916) 478-8060.

