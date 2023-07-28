Hidden camera discovered inside public toilet at Oconomowoc beach

By Jason Lee

OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A hidden camera was found inside a public toilet at Bender Beach in Oconomowoc according to a report from the City of Oconomowoc Police Dept. The device was reported Tuesday, July 25 at around 1:13 p.m.

Officers responded to the report, securing a battery-operated camera concealed in a porta potty. The camera, reportedly visible when the toilet seat was lifted, is currently under analysis while the investigation into the situation continues.

In response, the City of Oconomowoc Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department initiated an inspection of all public toilets within the city. To enhance community safety, the department has committed to continued regular monitoring of public restrooms.

Local authorities have issued an appeal to local business owners to regularly check public restrooms for any signs of hidden devices.

Police have also urged residents to report any suspicious devices found in public areas immediately.

