Newly released video shows disturbing animal killings inside a metro pet store

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — New information and newly released video show the disturbing animal killings at a metro pet store.

Earlier this month, a suspect was caught on camera viciously killing several animals while another acted as a lookout at Petland in Oklahoma City.

The two were identified Tuesday by authorities after an online frenzy of tips were sent to police.

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says no arrests, warrants or charges have been filed against the suspect accused of going on a killing spree as another suspect acted as a lookout.

Thursday, KOCO learned investigators have located the suspects.

In the surveillance video, you can see the disturbing moments two suspects walk up to the bunny enclosure at Petland.

Video shows the boy picking up the bunny while the girl keeps watch.

