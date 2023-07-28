Remains of Marine killed in Ukraine returns to Orange County

By Web Staff

ORANGE COUNTY, California (KCAL) — After a month-long journey, the remains of Ian Frank Tortorici have returned to the 32-year-old’s home country.

Last year, Tortorici enlisted in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion shortly after he and the world witnessed the armored columns of Russia’s military might cross the Belarussian border and into the former Soviet state. For 16 months, the Marine veteran valiantly fought on the frontlines, defending against the invasion.

According to General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff, over 100,000 soldiers fighting for Ukraine have been killed or wounded. Tortorici joined the ever-growing list of casualties on June 27 while visiting a restaurant during his break from the front.

“They killed my son and they killed 13 civilians including little kids with him,” said Tortorici’s father Joe Frank.

Tortorici returned home to Orange County in a flag-draped casket and an honor guard escorting the young man’s remains.

“It’s really hard to process it’s hard to imagine that other people, every day, have a pain like this — of losing a child,” said Frank. “He’s still my little boy.”

Frank’s little boy joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating from Laguna Hills High School. After his service, he started his life back in America by going to college, working as a park ranger and finally as an immigration officer with a penchant for travel.

“He would take frequent trips to Europe and became interested in Eastern Europe,” said Frank. “He’d fly out to the different countries there and backpack for a week or two.”

During his excursions, he fell in love with an eastern Ukrainian woman. Her well-being and their future was the reason he enlisted in the foreign legion.

“He wanted to have three kids and be a farmer and work with his hands in Ukraine,” said Frank. “That’s why he was fighting.”

Tortorici’s family will hold a visitation on Sunday before laying him to rest on Monday, July 31.

“It’s a reversal, I should die before he dies,” said Frank. “I should be his role model but it’s the opposite, he’s my role model.”

Here is a full itinerary for Ian Frank Tortorici’s celebration of life:

Sunday, July 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitation at Evan-Brown Mortuary

27010 Encanto Drive, Menifee, CA 92585

Monday, July 31, 12 p.m.

Funeral Services at St. Andrew Orthodox Church

4700 Canyon Crest Drive, Riverside, CA 92507

Monday, July 31, 2 p.m.

Military Honors and internment at Riverside National Cemetery

22495 Van Buren Boulevard, March Air Reserve Base, CA 92518

