Residents without power prepare for extreme heat, try to keep food from spoiling

By Alex Bozarjian and David Kalman

SOUTHFIELD, Michigan (WXYZ) — Some people in metro Detroit are estimated to be in the dark until Sunday as many are bracing for extreme heat Friday.

The timing of the storm was not ideal and could be potentially dangerous for people who lost power after storms Wednesday.

Cleophus Henley, who lives on Magnolia Avenue in Southfield, spent his morning cleaning up tree limbs.

Henley says he does have a bigger concern. His electricity is out, which means the refrigerator isn’t running.

“I did a lot of fishing this year. I caught all that fish, cleaned it up and got it in the freezer, and don’t want it to get ruined. So, I got to make a decision between today and tomorrow,” Henley said.

Henley’s wife Linda has been trying to keep electronics charged. For now, she’s using her car.

“Got to charge it up to stay in contact with relatives,” Linda Henley said.

Linda Henley says she watched the storm closely. It was fast and the winds were intense.

Her faith in the power grid wasn’t as strong as her husband’s.

“As soon as I turn around, it went out just like that. Well, here goes the power, and I am not expecting it to come on anytime soon,” Linda Henley said.

Redford resident Michelle Beauchamp says DTE Energy always tends to show up too late in this neighborhood. She doesn’t have a generator or anywhere else to go.

“This is just not right. It’s not fair. It’s 90 degrees outside. It’s not fair,” Beauchamp said.

She says by Friday, all her food will likely spoil.

“What am I going to do?” Beauchamp said.

Bob Burr was hoping to save his food, but his generator is just not the little engine that could.

“I ordered another one that will start the refrigerator,” Burr said.

As Cleophus Henley mentioned, there are decisions to make and sometimes, you have to get creative.

“Right now, I just got a cooler with ice and water,” Cleophus Henley said.

