South Jersey’s first-ever pontoon pedal boat offers unique way to see Cape May’s Back Bay

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (KYW) — A Jersey Shore business is offering guests a unique way to get out on the water this summer. Cape May is the nation’s oldest seaside resort, but it has something fresh to do.

Normally, when you’re trying to beat the heat, working out is one of the last things you want to think about, unless you’re out on the water, getting a light cycle while cruising Cape May.

“When it’s this hot out, the beach sounds nice and downtown Cape May sounds nice,” Cape May Cycle Cruises co-owner and captain Kyle Castellini said, “but there’s nothing like being out on a boat on the water with the breeze coming in.”

In a shore city known for cycling, there’s a new way to cruise around Cape May on board South Jersey’s first and only pontoon pedal boat.

“Everybody’s first question is, ‘Do I have to pedal?’ and you know, even though it’s called a pedal boat, you do not have to pedal at all,” Castellini said. “We have a motor, so pedaling is completely optional.”

For $50 to $60 per person, Castellini will take up to 20 people at a time on a relaxing, two-hour tour of the wildlife and scenery of Cap May’s Back Bay.

“We head over to the Lobster House, the most iconic restaurant in Cape May,” Castellini said. “You got all the awesome boats over there, the commercial fishing fleet, the million-dollar yachts and the million-dollar houses, so that’s a really cool site to see.”

Since pedaling is optional and there’s a bathroom on board, all you have to worry about is bringing whatever food and drinks you want to enjoy along with you.

Passengers CBS News Philadelphia spoke with were loving the experience and the memories they made.

“I never hit the bay side,” Bobby Gouse of Vineland said, “so being on the bay, it’s just different scenery, a different feel. Just being out on the water is really nice.

“Relaxing, just being able to just be on board,” Cara Avena of Atco said. “You’re not worrying about what’s going on, the captain’s taking the wheel and you’re just hanging out and having fun. There’s no expectations.”

