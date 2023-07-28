Volunteer fire company bands together to rescue escaped parrot

By Patrick Damp

WHITE OAK, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — It’s a tale of a historic and heartwarming rescue of a parrot.

The Rainbow Volunteer Fire Company in White Oak posted pictures to Facebook of some of their firefighters, along with some help from the White Oak Volunteer Company No. 1 of their rescue of “Dickie” the parrot.

Dickie escaped from his home and spent a few hours running through a tree during a thunderstorm.

The volunteer firefighters were able to get him out of the tree and back home safely with his family!

