MidAmerica Nazarene football player dies from ‘heat-related’ issues, friends say

By Heidi Schmidt

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — MidAmerica Nazarene University announced the death of a football player.

Myzelle Law, 19, from Overland Park died July 30, days after a post said he suffered heat-related injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he eventually died.

Law’s family donated his organs to help others. A GoFundMe post said the family made the decision “so that his light can help others in need as it was his caring generosity that truly defined the man he was to each of us fortunate enough to know him.”

Law planned to attend his sophomore year and play football at MNU, where the university said his was known for his talent on the field and kind-heartedness off of it.

“Myzelle was very much loved by the team, coaches and everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” Paul Hansen, MNA head football coach, said.

Law’s death comes as his fellow Pioneers move onto campus for the new semester this weekend.

“A life taken so young is devastating,” Todd Garrett, MNU Director of Athletics, said. “This young man was truly special. Our thoughts and support go out to his family, friends and fellow students.”

MNU will make counseling services and resources available to students and facility.

The university said it plans to announce the family’s arrangements as soon as they are available. Friends of Law have established a GofundMe link for those who would like to help his family.

GofundMe link: gofundme.com/f/our-angel-myzelle-law?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

