2 Houstonians at large in connection to deadly human smuggling, kidnapping scheme, FBI says

By Rosie Nguyen

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A manhunt is underway for a Houston man and woman who are accused of being a part of a kidnapping for ransom scheme in March, according to the FBI.

Authorities held a press conference on Tuesday to talk about human trafficking in the area. During the presser, they said the search continues for Lorie Lin Flowers, 25, and Santiago Hernandez Jr., 26.

The FBI said the agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Hernandez Jr., and Flowers.

Law enforcement warns the public that the suspects are dangerous.

Hernandez and Flowers were charged with aiding and abetting kidnapping after several migrants were being held for ransom at two hotels in the Houston area.

“Do not put your life in the hands of a human smuggler,” United States Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said. “Your family will lose all their money, or worse, they will lose you.”

Hernandez and Flowers are at large, while eight other suspects in the major scheme are in custody. One suspect was killed during a raid to save three hostages, and two other suspects are juveniles.

“We believe that Hernandez and Flowers are together and may be in Eagle Pass, Texas, or in Piedras Negras, Mexico,” James Smith, FBI special agent in charge, said. “They also have ties to Houston.”

