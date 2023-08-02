Empowering Health For All: Diverse Communities Unite For Positive Change

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 2, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Last Friday, Hope Clinic, a non- profit health center dedicated to providing culturally and linguistically competent care for Houston’s underserved Asian communities, had the privilege of hosting a conversation with Secretary Xavier Becerra, the U.S. Department Secretary of Health and Human Services. This significant event brought together key figures like Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Norman Mitchell, CEO Bee Busy Wellness, and Helen Stagg, Executive Director of Civic Heart, who are all commit- ted to improving community health. During the engaging discus- sion, critical topics such as Medicaid and the importance of renewals were thoroughly explored, alongside on- going efforts to enhance the nation’s health systems. The conversation shed light on how these initiatives directly impact the well-being of individuals and communities. Established in 2002, the Asian American Health Coalition (AAHC) founded HOPE Clinic as a volunteer-run health facility, initially providing four hours of care per month. Over time, HOPE Clinic evolved into a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), extending its services to serve residents of all ethnic and socioeconomic back- grounds. With four clinics operating within the Houston area, HOPE Clinic continues to be a beacon of support for those in need of medical assistance.

The collaboration with organizations like Light of Salt Association, Boat People SOS, Civic Heart ACA Navigator Program, Hope Clinic, and others, along with the participation of government representatives such as Secretary Xavier Becerra and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, showcases the community engagement and united effort to address healthcare matters. The involvement of health plans like Texas Children Health Plan, United Healthcare, Molina Healthcare, and AmerigroupTX further strengthens the impact of these collective endeavors. Through Civic Heart community services, light and salt association, and other community partners, HOPE Clinic endeavors to serve the broader community, promoting wellness and health for all.

The event’s success and the ongoing dedication of Andrea Caracostis, CEO of Hope Clinic, and her leadership team, including Penny Yang (CFO), Shane Chen (COO), and Justin King (CIO), highlight the organization’s commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of people they serve. The dialogue with Secretary Xavi- er Becerra and other stakeholders marks a significant step towards achieving comprehensive healthcare solutions for the greater good of the community.

