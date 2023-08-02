Mayor of Alaska town plans to send its homeless to other states

By Eric Naktin

ANCHORAGE, Alaska/HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska has come up with a controversial plan to fly the city’s homeless to places with warmer weather, all by giving them a one-way ticket out of Alaska.

Hawaii representative John Mizuno sent a letter Tuesday to Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson, telling him he should craft a quote “more effective return to home policy” before export your homeless to the other 49 states.

Mizuno spearheaded Hawaii’s effort to send some of our homeless back to where they came from.

He said, so far Hawaii has returned nearly 800 homeless to their families or support groups, with less than 2% coming back to Hawaii.

