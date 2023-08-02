Miami Proud: Broward park offers adaptive kayak program for the visually impaired

By Web staff

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — Kayaking on the Intracoastal Waterway and through the mangrove estuary at West Lake Park in Hollywood can be a fun way to spend some of your free time.

The Broward County Parks and Recreation Department offers a water recreation program that makes “Miami Proud” by giving participants a sense of normalcy that most of us take for granted.

The adaptive kayaking program is for people who are blind or visually impaired.

“I’m really excited to participate in these events or these activities to really give me peace of mind,” said Charles Notice who is legally deaf-blind.

“It is so peaceful. It feels so good. I mean aside from it being super hot outside, being in the shade of the mangroves and everything like that, just the breeze, being out on the water, the sounds of the birds,” said Rachel Hage who lost her eyesight over a decade ago.

It’s that ‘on the go’ feeling that really makes gives these participants a feeling of freedom.

Broward’s parks department offers a wide range of free programs that enhance physical and mental health through recreational therapy.

