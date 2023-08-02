Officials apprehend inmate who was missing from Vinita corrections center on facility grounds

By Addison Kliewer

VINITA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Officials said they have located an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Vinita on Saturday night.

Devon Conway, 33, unlawfully walked away from the Northeastern Oklahoma Community Corrections Center at around 8:45 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

He is serving multiple sentences out of Jackson County for endangering others with eluding, or attempting to elude, a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs, unauthorized use of a vehicle and bringing contraband into jail.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Conway was apprehended on the facility’s grounds on Sunday.

