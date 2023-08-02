“She’s trapped”: Maine residents stuck following road washout

By James Corrigan

BOWDOIN, Maine (WMTW) — A road in Bowdoin is washed out on both sides, leaving residents living in between trapped.

The first washout of Doughty Road occurred in April and has yet to be fixed. The second occurred on the other end of the street near Meadow Road during the storm this past Saturday.

Residents with nowhere to go had to take creative measures to get supplies. Carrie Rowe of Brunswick climbed into the wreckage near Route 201 to throw a pack of cigarettes to her daughter, who she says has been separated from her children following the storm.

“She’s trapped with her son, and I’m trapped at the house in Brunswick with her other three children,” Rowe said. “It’s very frustrating. I’m worried about them and if they need anything, and I’m throwing things over the gully. I’m sure other families have done that as well.”

A temporary road is expected to be built over the washout near Meadow Road by Monday night.

It’s a very special place hidden in a North Carolina mountain that promises grieving pet owners they’ll never be apart from their beloved furry family members.

Pet owners know the special bond that is one-of-a-kind, that creates a special love like no other. The Rainbow Bridge in Lake Lure, North Carolina, is an enchanted place that provides love and comfort and a place to grieve during difficult times.

The Rainbow bridge is hidden in the River’s Edge Dog Garden of the Flowering Bridge in Lake Lure.

About Rainbow Bridge At the entrance of the colorful, rainbow-painted bridge sits a container that reads, “chains to hang tags and collars” for pet owners to attach memories of their special friends.

The bridge is adorned with collars, tags, and stuffed animals that will never be removed from the bridge. The goal is to honor pets while helping relieve grief while walking the bridge.

Rainbow Bridge Designer The Rainbow Bridge was created by artist Amy Wald, who lost her dog. She designed the space for owners to happily remember their pets.

“If you look down, you can see paw prints at the start of the bridge. The more you walk, they begin to fade,” Wald said.

She said she got the inspiration from envisioning the process of the animals crossing the bridge and then going on into what awaits them on the other side.

Take time on the bridge to think, mourn, or simply just stroll with the good memories you once had with your pets in mind. Once you cross the bridge, a sign reading a version of the Rainbow Bridge poem awaits you, reminding you of the purpose of the bridge and remembering your pet. The original Rainbow Bridge story was written by Edna Clyne of Inverness, Scotland, in 1959, after her Labrador Retriever, Major, passed away, according to Lake Lure Flowering Bridge site.

Rainbow Bridge Legend Legend states that when a “pet passes away, they cross the Rainbow Bridge, where they are young, strong, and healthy again. Your pets are free to roam and play without a care. For the most part, pets are content with their new homes over the Bridge, except for one thing, missing the people they once left behind. When you and your furry friend meet again, you cling together and never let each other go. They may be gone physically, but never from your heart. It is then that you finally meet again and cross the Rainbow Bridge together.”

Flowering Bridge While visiting the Flowering Bridge at Lake Lure make sure to check out the 2,000 species of plants and gardens.

You can visit the Rainbow Bridge at any time, located at 3070 Memorial Highway, Lake Lure, North Carolina. For more information, visit Flowering Bridge at Lake Lure.

