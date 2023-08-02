Young Melrose woman battling bone cancer for half her life now an advocate for others

By LEVAN REID

MELROSE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Camille Wahl has been fighting a rare form of cancer for half of her life, but as she continues her battle, she’s also helping others.

For most of her young life, the Melrose native was a competitive Irish step dancer. That was until in 2013 when she was 10 and she felt a bump on her shin. It caused discomfort so she decided to get it checked out.

“Eventually the pain continued and I brought it up to my parents which led to a visit to the pediatrician, an x-ray, an MRI and ultimately a bone biopsy which confirmed that I had osteosarcoma. That took up three-fourths of my tibia bone in my right leg and it had also spread to both my lungs,” she told WBZ-TV.

Osteosarcoma is a rare bone cancer and it’s extremely aggressive. Camille is now 21 and has faced her share of up and downs.

“Since my original diagnosis, I have relapsed 8 times. So I am currently on my ninth fight,” she said.

But despite the tough times, Camille is helping others who may follow her. She is a junior advisor for the MIB Agents, a nonprofit dedicated to “Making It Better” for pediatric osteosarcoma patients and their families.

“It’s a group of osteo warriors, osteo siblings. osteo friends. Friends of patients,” Camille said. “I’ve had several friends pass away from this disease. So I think I am in a place of privilege being on my tenth year of my fight and all the insight that I have gained. It has become like my mission to advocate for this.”

Osteosarcoma usually only occurs in children. So with yellow ribbons and sunflowers, they try and promote sunshine. They also raise money to help kids that have been affected.

