Golf cart accident that injured 6 kids in Lehi prompts calls for safety

By Cassidy Wixom

Click here for updates on this story

LEHI, Utah (KSL) — Police are urging caution when driving golf carts after six children were injured recently in an accident in Lehi.

Lehi police said on social media Monday that six kids, all aged 12 to 13 years old, were riding a golf cart last week when the driver went around a corner too quickly, rolling the cart.

All six occupants were injured, and three of them had to be transported to the hospital.

Lehi police said golf carts, e-bikes, electric scooters and Tote Goats offroad motorcycles have become “a serious problem” as more people are driving or riding them on the roads around the city.

According to Utah law, golf carts are not legal to drive on roads unless specifically authorized by the municipality. In Lehi, golf carts are not allowed on city streets.

“We want to keep parents informed and hope that the appropriate discussions and precautions will happen on that level before more incidents occur with injuries or our increased enforcement of the laws results in them being impounded. We are grateful that this accident wasn’t worse and all involved are on the painful road to recovery,” Lehi police said.

Pleasant Grove police also posted on social media Monday about golf cart safety.

“We have been noticing an increase of golf carts being driven on city streets. We have also fielded a number of complaints about the same issue,” the department’s post says.

Pleasant Grove police said many of the complaints they have received involved children and reckless driving or other traffic code violations being committed. Not only is it illegal to drive a golf cart on city streets in Pleasant Grove, it also presents a safety concern for those in golf carts, other motorists, pedestrians and property owners, police said.

“We all too often see the devastating aftermath of unsafe and reckless driving behavior. The risk for injury is much higher to the occupants of a golf cart,” the police department’s post says. “We want to avoid a tragedy. Please help us in this endeavor, and don’t permit your children to drive these vehicles on the roadways.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.