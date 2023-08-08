Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley

By Lucas Sellem

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KCTV) — A man is facing charges, accused of leaving out a gun that his grandson shot and killed himself with in Berkeley.

Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child – death of a child and armed criminal action.

According to authorities, the shooting took place outside an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Larry Lane around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Macon was loading studio equipment into his truck, allowed his 7-year-old grandson into the backseat and told him to climb to the front seat; he left his grandson in the truck for around 5 minutes. Police say a loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson belonging to Macon was between the driver’s seat and the center console. When Macon returned to the truck, he found his grandson shot in the head, police say. Macon told officers he knew the gun was in the truck when he allowed his grandson inside.

At the scene, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said shootings that wound or kill children are becoming too common in the region. He said legislation at all levels of government can slow some of these incidents but acknowledges Jefferson City Republican lawmakers will get in the way.

“Obviously I’m a supporter that local government should be able to have more say so,” said Bell.

Bell pointed to St. Louis City’s new gun legislation and proposals in the County Council. Others say gun owners need to be more responsible.

CORRECTION: St. Louis County police initially reported the child’s age as 6. This story has been updated to reflect the child’s age at the time of the shooting.

